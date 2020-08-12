Covid Cup success for Brian Thompson after great round at Axe Cliff

Axe Cliff Covid Cup winner Brian Thompson. Picture: CHRISTINE THOMPSON Archant

Last Friday week, once again in glorious weather, some 50 members went out to compete in their round two of the 2020 Axe Cliff Masters, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Covid Cup was also up for grabs as it replaced the cancelled DMVGA qualifier.

This has been generously donated to the club by Senior’s Captain Rob Grove and its first winner is Brian Thompson (11) with a great round of nett 69.

Brian is a known long hitter as witnessed by his birdie on the long par five ninth hole (544 yards). Most of us take five just to get on the green but Brian probably averages 250/260 yards on his drives. Mind you he was chased by three other very good players who all had net 71s and so having to be split on countback.

The minor places ultimately went to, Alan Morgan (16) in second, Steve Gibson, continuing his good form while playing alongside grandson Leo, took third and Rob Grove was placed fourth. Rob [Grove] is also the overall leader two rounds into the Masters.

The only two scored during the play came from Gilbert Cox, who scored it on the long par three 14th.

His playing partner then had to spoil it by mentioning that actually Gilbert lost his first ball so he was three off the tee. That’s a four then Gilbert!

The cup will be a special reminder of this year’s pandemic to Brian.

Last Friday was the third round of the Masters and the Warren Cup. At the time of writing I have not had the official results yet as the cards need to be sanitised, but I can confidently tell you that the leaders are Brian Thompson (11) on 208; Colin Hales (27) on 209, with Alan Vincent (21), also on 209.

It is probably between these three, but don’t rule out Steve Gibson who sits fourth, but is a bit behind on 215, and he has been improving on each round.

This Friday (August 14), we are all looking forward to our Captain’s Day when over 60 will be involved.

This must be the best attendance for a number of years so poor old Rob Grove

is going to have to dig deep with his usual kind generosity with prizes and catering.

On the way to church last Sunday I got stopped in Court Lane, just outside the Cricket Ground by Mark Hardin and his son Harry (14) as Harry was playing for Devon Youth against Dorset Youth.

Mark could see there were cars parked inside the ground but, of course, the car entrance is on the other side, off Colyford Road. Not a lot of people know that.

I wish I’d had more time to talk to Mark as he was a notable cricketer in his own right and knew Michael Holding in his prime.

Harry, I hope, had a good game and will follow in his father’s footsteps.