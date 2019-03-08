Cranbrook 5km and Family Fun Run prove to be a big success

Over 200 people took part in the 2019 Cranbrook 5km and Family Fun Run hosted by Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook and in support of Action for Children charity.

The morning started early for event organisers Matt Rowett and Nick Partridge with a 5am alarm call to set-up the course.

Fellow marshals from the running club and community were also up bright and early to welcome the 115 participants of the family fun run.

The enthusiastic children and their families were treated to an energetic warm-up led by Run Leaders, Amy Erith, and Kelly Curran before being led to the start line.

Returning champion, Jack Webb (12) just managed to hold off Isaac Malton (10) in a sprint finish to retain his title for a second year. Willow Davies (9) put in a fantastic run to be the first lady home.

After an awards presentation to the young winners it was time for the 5km. This route featured both sides of the Country Park with runners covering an expanse of Cranbrook from the Education Campus to the train station.

This event saw a field of 101 entrants comprising of seasoned runners representing a number of local running clubs, personal best hunters, medal collectors, fun runners and a number of graduates from ECRC's latest 'Couch to 5km' group.

Local running maestro, Adam Holland also paid a surprise visit to the event having warmed-up at Exeter's riverside Parkrun.

Adam was first home in 16:39. Samantha Kenshole was the first lady home with her time being 21:43.

A bespoke medal, featuring the Country Park, was reward for all that completed the 5km.

In summarising the day, Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook chairman Matt Rowett said: "We're incredibly fortunate that we have such a strong community here in Cranbrook.

"This event would not be possible without the help and support of club and community members."

Speaking about the valued sponsors and club supporters, Rowett said: "I'd like to thank Exeter College, Devon County Council Cllr Ray Bloxham, Linden Homes, and of course, Cranbrook Town Council, for all their support with this event.

The Family Fun Run will return in September 2020 and the next event for the club to prepare for is a Christmas themed, community event.