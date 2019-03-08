Advanced search

Cranbrook cyclists in Fairmile TT one-two

PUBLISHED: 12:09 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 02 June 2019

A member of CS Dynamo of Exmouth in action. Picture CSD

A member of CS Dynamo of Exmouth in action. Picture CSD

Race number two of the Fairmile TT Racing season was hosted by Sid Valley CC, writes Doug Parker.

Taking part were riders aged from between 15 and 68 and, on this occasion it was Ian Gillam of Cranbrook CC, who came out on top with a time of 24:39.

What's more it was a Cranbrook one-two for Gillam's team mate, Neil Grimwood, took second place in 26:02 and third was Jim Arkell (Wolverhampton Wheelers) in a time of 26:13.

A week later, race three was hosted by Cranbrook Cycle Club and, with improved, and warmer, weather, there was an increase in numbers with 10 different clubs represented!

Amongst those taking part were some of the faster local South West riders, who turned up to spin their legs and produce the goods, with Lee Morgan (Team Bottrill) and Aled Jones (RN & RM CA) having to share first place, each clocking the impressive time of 22:01.

Josh Clark (RN & RM CA) also had an impressive ride with a time of 23:49 to claim third place.

This sporty 10-mile course is a good challenge for any standard of rider and good for setting a benchmark, so give it a go.

For more details and dates, you can check out any of the four promoting clubs' sites; Sid Valley CC, CS Dynamo (Exmouth), Cranbrook CC and Exeter Wheelers CC.

As a footnote it is perhaps most worthy of mention that you do not need a fancy bike or flashy wheels to ride!

