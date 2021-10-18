Cranbrook prevail in local derby

Published: 6:49 PM October 18, 2021

Cranbrook are settled in third position of the Devon & Exeter League Division 4 table after an entertaining 3-1 victory at Millwey Rise.

For the first 25 minutes of an intriguing encounter, Millwey matched the visitors in every department and came nearest to opening the scoring.



Cranbrook began making inroads into the 'Rise' defence and from a corner went into the lead. The visitors were then given a strongly contested penalty for handball but justice was done when ‘keeper Jason Hoole made a fine save low down to his left.

Nathan Womersley came close to equalising but his shot passed just the wrong side of the upright, as Millwey cranked up the pressure.

At the other end, Cranbrook continued to press and gained several corners, which were successfully defended by the 'Rise' defence. In the dying minutes of the half Alex Rockett's fierce freekick dipped on to the top of the Cranbrook netting with the goalkeeper well beaten.

The second period saw Millwey equalise within five minutes of the restart, when Womersley calmly slotted home a penalty given for a foul in the area. Cranbrook again went into the lead with a break away goal ten minutes later.

Jack Bennett was replaced by defender Imran Chowdry as the visitors exerted more pressure, which paid off midway through the second half, when Cranbrook were awarded a second penalty from which they made no mistake.

The final 'Rise' substitution saw one young player give way to another when Joe Osborne replaced Owen Enticott. Millwey hung in for the remainder of the game with some 'back to the wall' defending and an occasional break but rarely threatened the visitors goal.

This game certainly tested Millwey's resolve and, although defeat was the outcome, pride was the winner. An outstanding display in defence, especially from Matt Lewis and veteran Stuart King.

Zak Meaker covered every inch of the turf and Nathan Womersley was a constant thorn in the visitors’ side.

Next week Millwey are away to Cullompton Rangers 2nd X1 KO 3pm, while Cranbrook are at home to South Zeal United.