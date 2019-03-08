Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp clocks new half marathon PB at Cardiff
PUBLISHED: 19:43 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 11 October 2019

Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp achieved a new PB (personal best) time when she travelled to Wales to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon, writes Ben Tucker.
The Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook -member completed her sixth half marathon in a time of 2:11:58.
She was joined for the Cardiff event by club colleagues Maggie Gellersjo, who finished in a time of 2:12:14, and Lib Jackson, who was home in 2:37:43.
Griselda and Maggie both achieved a place in the top third of their category of female senior runners.
The Cardiff Half Marathon draws in over 20,000 runners from all over the country to tackle the Welsh capital's picturesque route, passing iconic landmarks such as Cardiff Castle, the Principality Stadium, and Penarth Marina with stunning views across Cardiff Bay.