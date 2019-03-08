Cranbrook runner Sarah Adams completes 100k race

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Spartan Race held at Aston Down. Picture ECRCC Archant

Experienced ultra-runner, Sarah Adams from Exeter College Running Club (ECRC) - Cranbrook completed the Jurassic Coast 100k - a race organised by Climb South West, writes Debbie Phillips.

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Sarah Adams in action during the Jurassic Coast 100k race. Picture ECRCC Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Sarah Adams in action during the Jurassic Coast 100k race. Picture ECRCC

Starting at 9pm in Weymouth on the Saturday, Sarah ran through the night and finished 15 hours 19 minutes later on Exmouth seafront.

This hilly route which was a distance of 100k, took runners along the coast path, taking in 6,000 feet of elevation along the way.

Sarah triumphed at the event and was the first lady finisher for the 100k distance and beat the course record.

Another ECRC - Cranbrook member, Rachel Chamberlain, took part with daughter Robyn, in the Rainbow Run at Westpoint arena. This was Robyns first 5k run. Other members of the club took part as 'paint throwers' at this popular event.

Exeter College Running Clubs Rachel Chamberlain and daughter Robyn at the Rainbow Run at Westpoint. Picture ECRCC Exeter College Running Clubs Rachel Chamberlain and daughter Robyn at the Rainbow Run at Westpoint. Picture ECRCC

In another busy period for club members, the ECRC - Cranbrook's most active couple, Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker, travelled to Aston Down to participate in the Spartan Race.

This event took in four miles of hills combined with 20 obstacles, including hurdles and monkey bars, with penalties for any missed or failed obstacles, a rope climb and finally a leap over a fire to finish.