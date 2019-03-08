Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cranbrook runner Sarah Adams completes 100k race

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 June 2019

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Spartan Race held at Aston Down. Picture ECRCC

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Spartan Race held at Aston Down. Picture ECRCC

Archant

Experienced ultra-runner, Sarah Adams from Exeter College Running Club (ECRC) - Cranbrook completed the Jurassic Coast 100k - a race organised by Climb South West, writes Debbie Phillips.

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Sarah Adams in action during the Jurassic Coast 100k race. Picture ECRCCExeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Sarah Adams in action during the Jurassic Coast 100k race. Picture ECRCC

Starting at 9pm in Weymouth on the Saturday, Sarah ran through the night and finished 15 hours 19 minutes later on Exmouth seafront.

This hilly route which was a distance of 100k, took runners along the coast path, taking in 6,000 feet of elevation along the way.

Sarah triumphed at the event and was the first lady finisher for the 100k distance and beat the course record.

Another ECRC - Cranbrook member, Rachel Chamberlain, took part with daughter Robyn, in the Rainbow Run at Westpoint arena. This was Robyns first 5k run. Other members of the club took part as 'paint throwers' at this popular event.

Exeter College Running Clubs Rachel Chamberlain and daughter Robyn at the Rainbow Run at Westpoint. Picture ECRCCExeter College Running Clubs Rachel Chamberlain and daughter Robyn at the Rainbow Run at Westpoint. Picture ECRCC

In another busy period for club members, the ECRC - Cranbrook's most active couple, Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker, travelled to Aston Down to participate in the Spartan Race.

This event took in four miles of hills combined with 20 obstacles, including hurdles and monkey bars, with penalties for any missed or failed obstacles, a rope climb and finally a leap over a fire to finish.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook runner Sarah Adams completes 100k race

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Griselda Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Spartan Race held at Aston Down. Picture ECRCC

AVR Woodland Relay meeting proves a big hit

AVR’s Mark Spraggs, Eleanor Wood and Laura Kerr at the Haldon Forest 10k. Picture AVR

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Penny Blackburn, John Frith and Barry Rogers.

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Seaton bowl to County Trophy win over Honiton

The Seaton trio who were runners-up at the Sidmouth Bowls Club Spears Trophy meeting tgether with the Sidmouth ladies' captain. Picture CAROL SMITH

Axminster pupils get to meet some very tiny ponies

The Colyton based Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue Centre’s smallest resident Arthur (left) - just 27ins high – and fellow pony Guinevere meet pupils at Axminster Primary Academy. With them is volunteer Mickey Killick (left) and manager Tammy Marx. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists