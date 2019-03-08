Cranbrook runner Shan West completes his first marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West during the CReam Tea Caper race. Picture ECRCC Dirty Beard Photos

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West took part in the 'Cream Tea Caper' race organised by Jolly Running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The HQ of the run was based on the grounds of the Double Locks pub along Exeter Canal; this was the start and finish point and rest area between loops.

The event - a 3.2 mile loop on a mixture of surfaces from tarmac paths to gravel, small wooded area to field - was run on a very hot day.

The race started at 9am and finished at 5pm. The aim was to complete as many loops as you wished / were able to as long as you started your final loop by 4:45pm.

West intended to cover around 15k with this event being a training run for him ahead of the Great West Run in October.

However, as things turned out, West took the decision to run as many loops as possible and aim for a full marathon distance.

With each loop, the support of other runners, marshals, jelly babies, water melon and water from the food station, he was closer and closer to this goal.

The final loop saw him battle 'heavy legs' but he got to the finish line, completing what for him was his first ever marathon distance run. In total he ran 26.8 miles and finished the run in just under four hours and 50 minutes.

He said post race: "A couple of minutes after crossing the finish line, I was sat in the glorious sunshine and tucking into a lovely cream tea, cream first, jam second.... the only and proper way to eat a scone!"