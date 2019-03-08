Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Cranbrook runner Shan West completes his first marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:51 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 25 September 2019

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West during the CReam Tea Caper race. Picture ECRCC

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West during the CReam Tea Caper race. Picture ECRCC

Dirty Beard Photos

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West took part in the 'Cream Tea Caper' race organised by Jolly Running.

The HQ of the run was based on the grounds of the Double Locks pub along Exeter Canal; this was the start and finish point and rest area between loops.

The event - a 3.2 mile loop on a mixture of surfaces from tarmac paths to gravel, small wooded area to field - was run on a very hot day.

The race started at 9am and finished at 5pm. The aim was to complete as many loops as you wished / were able to as long as you started your final loop by 4:45pm.

West intended to cover around 15k with this event being a training run for him ahead of the Great West Run in October.

However, as things turned out, West took the decision to run as many loops as possible and aim for a full marathon distance.

With each loop, the support of other runners, marshals, jelly babies, water melon and water from the food station, he was closer and closer to this goal.

The final loop saw him battle 'heavy legs' but he got to the finish line, completing what for him was his first ever marathon distance run. In total he ran 26.8 miles and finished the run in just under four hours and 50 minutes.

He said post race: "A couple of minutes after crossing the finish line, I was sat in the glorious sunshine and tucking into a lovely cream tea, cream first, jam second.... the only and proper way to eat a scone!"

Most Read

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

Axminster care home threatened with closure

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Most Read

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

Axminster care home threatened with closure

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis Max Thorner Trophy win for Julian Cox and Peter Mayles

The winners of the Max Thorner Trophy. (Left to right) Julian Cox, Neville Thorner, Max's son, Peter Mayles, club captain Gareth Williams. Picture: Lyme Regis Golf Club

Chardstock ladies end outdoor season on a real high

The Chardstock winning ladies, (left to right), Gilly Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge and Rosie Pratt. Picture: Chardstock Bowling Club

Cranbrook runner Shan West completes his first marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West during the CReam Tea Caper race. Picture ECRCC

Colyton Skittles League - latest results

skittles generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists