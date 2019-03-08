Advanced search

Cranbrook runners bag no fewer than six PBs at Exeter Charity 5km

PUBLISHED: 12:37 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 14 September 2019

ECRC Cranbrook members at the 2019 Michelmores 5k. Picture ECRC Cranbrook

ECRC Cranbrook members at the 2019 Michelmores 5k. Picture ECRC Cranbrook

Thirteen members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook, were on the start line of the hugely popular Michelmores Charity 5k Run, writes Kelly Curran.

This year the charity shirts that runners have to wear to take part were purple and pink, which went down well with everyone!

This fast, chip timed course takes runners from the cobbled streets in front of Exeter Cathedral, through the high street, up some killer hills in Northernhay gardens, back towards Western Way to Princesshay with the final stretch taking them through the old roman walls to finish right in front of the stunning cathedral again.

A great time was had by all, with no less than six of the 13 Cranbrook runners smashing their own personal best times!

