Cranbrook runners conquer the Great West Run

Cranbrook runners were out in force for the 2019 Great West Run (GWR), writes Debbie Phillips.

Twenty-one members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - were amongst the 2,000 runners on the start line for Sunday's run and amongst them were a number of graduates from the running club's January 2019 Couch 2 5k programme who had been working throughout the year to the challenge of this 13.1-mile half marathon event.

There were many PBs (personal bests) recorded by some of the more experienced club runners in action and also some great personal achievements from others battling injuries.

Some of the runners ran for charity, others for fun, but all with the same end goal in sight - to cross the line and get a shiny new medal.

Other club members turned out to support the runners, including club run leaders Christina Green, Sarah Adams and club founder Matt Rowett, who said: "The club (Exeter College Running Club --Cranbrook) is incredibly proud of everyone representing it at the GWR, especially those who only started with us in January. What an achievement!

"I look forward to running with them next year."

If you are feeling inspired to take part next year, follow the club on the Facebook Page 'Cranbrook Running Forum - hosted by Exeter College Running Club' or why not join them as a member - the club is always delighted to welcome new members.