Cranbrook runners enjoy the Grand Western Canal 10k run

PUBLISHED: 07:34 21 July 2019

Members of the Exeter College Running Cllub - Cranbrook - at the Grand Western Canal 10k run. Picture ECRC CRANBROOK

Twenty members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - travelled to Tiverton, Mid Devon, to take part in the annual Grand Western Canal 10k run, writes Debbie Phillips.

Starting at Tiverton canal basin, the course took runners along the beautiful meandering towpath to Samford Peverell playing field where the annual festival was in full flow.

All proceeds from the event went to Clic Sargent.

One of the Cranbrook runners, James Gardiner of James Patisserie and Sandwiches in Honiton, was especially delighted to win the cake making competition.

