Cranbrook runners impress at a number of Marathons

Exeter College Running Club, Cranbrook members who took part in various Marathons recently. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPS Archant

This spring has seen three members of Exeter College Running Club (ECRC), who run out of Cranbrook, preparing for marathons, writes Deborah Phillips.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whilst experienced marathoner Christina Green was aiming for a sub four hour time - and with it a new persona; best - Kelly Curran and Mark Phillips, who only took up running last year, were aiming to complete their first marathons.

Kelly Curran ran in the London Marathon and finished on a time of 4:50:31. Christina Green travelled to Northern Ireland for the Belfast marathon where the experienced runner Christina Green crossed the finishing line in a staggering 3:55:23.

Last of the trio to race was Mark Phillips, who took part in Exeter Marathon. Issues with injuries had hampered his training, but he overcame any woes with a splendid time of 4:42:40. Rachel Chamberlain contested the Exeter half Marathon, her first at that distance, and further south down in Plymouth Christopher Dafter completed his first half-marathon. In a busy month for club members, Chris Green and Deborah Phillips took part in the Exmouth Triathlon, whilst run leader Matt Rowett, together with Ben Tancock, Ben Jane, Ben Tucker, James Gardener, Chloe Lucille, Charlie Bowen and Maggie Gellersjo, took part in the Land and Sand 5k race in Exmouth.

Another group, Maggie Gellersjo, Olwen Coates, Christina Green and Griselda Shipp run in the Exe Relays for the club along with Greg Waller, Shaun Drew, Ben Tucker and Ben Tancock, who made up the club's men's team at the Exe Relays.