Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Cranbrook runners impress in Dartmoor Runs completed in the heat!

PUBLISHED: 17:22 26 August 2019

Cranbrook runners Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams, who took part in trail races across Dartmoor. Pictures ECRCC

Cranbrook runners Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams, who took part in trail races across Dartmoor. Pictures ECRCC

Archant

In searing temperatures, Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams took part in trail races across Dartmoor, writes Debbie Phillips.

Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp after her fine run in the Plym Trail Summer Half. Picture ECCRCCranbrook runner Griselda Shipp after her fine run in the Plym Trail Summer Half. Picture ECCRC

Mark ran in 'The Great Escape', leaving from Princetown to run over the moor to Ivybridge, while Sarah completed 'The Crossing', a longer run starting at Belstone.

Mark finished his 15.5-mile run in a sub three hour time, finishing ninth in his age group in what was his first Dartmoor trail event, whilst Sarah, a seasoned Dartmoor and ultra-runner, completed her 36.5-mile challenge in a time of 7:30, finishing third in her age group for the second successive year. This really does represent a tremendous achievement for both runners.

Meanwhile, another member, Griselda Shipp took part in the Plym Trail Summer Half Marathon, which is part of a series of four races, one for each season.

The course takes runners from Clearbrook Village down to Coypool and back up again. It followed cycle route 27 through the scenic Plymbridge Woods and over valley bridges.

In what were hot conditions, much of the run did enjoy part shade and Griselda achieved a great time of 2:25.

Most Read

Gallery: Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Photography

Help for families struggling to cope

Home-Start logo

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster

Armed police were called to the scene.

Fire breaks out in kitchen of pub in Kilmington

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Most Read

Gallery: Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Photography

Help for families struggling to cope

Home-Start logo

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster

Armed police were called to the scene.

Fire breaks out in kitchen of pub in Kilmington

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook runners impress in Dartmoor Runs completed in the heat!

Cranbrook runners Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams, who took part in trail races across Dartmoor. Pictures ECRCC

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club host second succesful August course

The econd course week in August at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club. Picture DSGC

Axe Cliff Seniors share the spoils with Sherborne

The Axe Cliff seniors celebrating post match after their meeting with Sherborne, outside the clubhouse. Picture: ROB GROVE

Cranbrook launch new league campaign in Exeter on Wednesday night

Honiton Running Club steps in to oversee Seaton Parkrun

Honiton Running Club members who marshalled the Seaton Parkrun. Picture HRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists