Cranbrook runners impress in Dartmoor Runs completed in the heat!

Cranbrook runners Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams, who took part in trail races across Dartmoor. Pictures ECRCC Archant

In searing temperatures, Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Mark Phillips and Sarah Adams took part in trail races across Dartmoor, writes Debbie Phillips.

Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp after her fine run in the Plym Trail Summer Half. Picture ECCRC Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp after her fine run in the Plym Trail Summer Half. Picture ECCRC

Mark ran in 'The Great Escape', leaving from Princetown to run over the moor to Ivybridge, while Sarah completed 'The Crossing', a longer run starting at Belstone.

Mark finished his 15.5-mile run in a sub three hour time, finishing ninth in his age group in what was his first Dartmoor trail event, whilst Sarah, a seasoned Dartmoor and ultra-runner, completed her 36.5-mile challenge in a time of 7:30, finishing third in her age group for the second successive year. This really does represent a tremendous achievement for both runners.

Meanwhile, another member, Griselda Shipp took part in the Plym Trail Summer Half Marathon, which is part of a series of four races, one for each season.

The course takes runners from Clearbrook Village down to Coypool and back up again. It followed cycle route 27 through the scenic Plymbridge Woods and over valley bridges.

In what were hot conditions, much of the run did enjoy part shade and Griselda achieved a great time of 2:25.