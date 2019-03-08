Cranbrook runners in early June action

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - at the Teignmouth Parkrun. Picture MAGGIE GELLERSJO Archant

The second Saturday of June saw a number of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members out and about in various races, writes Debbie Phillips.

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members Gris Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Colleton Footacher 10k that was run in South Devon on the second Saturday of June. Picture: BEN TUCKER Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members Gris Shipp and Ben Tucker at the Colleton Footacher 10k that was run in South Devon on the second Saturday of June. Picture: BEN TUCKER

Gris Shipp and Ben Tucker ran the gruelling Colleton Footacher 10k trail race in the grounds of Colleton Fishacre in South Devon on Saturday.

A little closer to home, Hayley Bauer and Christie Dibble took part in the 10k Pizza Run at Exeter Quay.

Fighting with the elements, the pair, who graduated from the clubs spring, 'Couch to 5k' programme, made good time and were rewarded at the finishing line with slices and pizza and a pizza shaped medal.

The rest of the club were also kept busy with the clubs monthly Parkrun tour, this month saw members travel to Teignmouth to take part in 5k, weekly, timed event.