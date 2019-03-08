Advanced search

Cranbrook runners out and about at various South West meetings

PUBLISHED: 08:19 31 July 2019

Cranbrook Running Club member Debbie Simpson at the Exeter Race For Life 10k meeting. Picture CRC

The Ham Hill Summer Races are all trail races happening in the spectacular surroundings of Ham Hill Country Park, writes Debbie Phillips.

Cranbrook Running Club mmebers Ben Tucker and Gris Shipp at the Run for the Romans 10k. Picture CRC.Cranbrook Running Club mmebers Ben Tucker and Gris Shipp at the Run for the Romans 10k. Picture CRC.

Home to one of the UK's largest Hill Forts rich with historical sites, landmarks and great views out over Somerset.

Ben Tucker and Gris Shipp compete in the Run for the Romans 10k.

The event served up a challenging and hilly route. Gris showed Ben the way and came home as the eight female to finish out of 42, crossing the line in a time of 1:05:21.

Another Cranbrook member, Hollie Rees travelled to Somerset to take part in the Frome Half Marathon.

The race, one that is clearly really well organised and an all-round friendly event, started at Frome Town Football Club.

The course is gorgeous - the first section is through residential areas of Frome and the locals come out in their hundreds having barbecues, supplying refreshments and hosing runners down as they pass.

Next, you run from Frome to the little village of Nunney which is really picturesque - the support is a little quieter here as it is more on country lanes than residential areas, but there were loads of marshals' still around cheering people on and the scenery was just beautiful. You'll need to like hills to enjoy this half as there's plenty of them, including one nick named the mountain - the organisers have set up separate timing points at the foot and brow of the hill so you get your own time for the hill alone and they crown 'the king and queen of the mountain'.

First over the line this year did it in a time of one hour and 11 minutes, so it is still possible to get a good time even with the hills. I would highly recommend it and will be back next year, all being well.

Club member Debbie Simpson, completed the 10k Race for Life at Exeter's Westpoint Arena, a charity Race in aid of Cancer Research UK.

