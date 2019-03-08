Advanced search

Cranbrook runners out in force to impress at local events

PUBLISHED: 14:22 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 18 June 2019

Members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - were out in force at the 2019 Haldon Forest Relays meeting. Picture ECRCC

Members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - were out in force at the 2019 Haldon Forest Relays meeting. Picture ECRCC

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - have been busy in action at various meetings over the past fortnight, writes Debbie Phillips.

Exeter College Running Club - CRanbroomk - members Maggie Gellersjo, Ben Tucker and Christina Green, who were in action at the Cheddar Gorge Challenge Omnium event, bronze challenge. Picture ECRCCExeter College Running Club - CRanbroomk - members Maggie Gellersjo, Ben Tucker and Christina Green, who were in action at the Cheddar Gorge Challenge Omnium event, bronze challenge. Picture ECRCC

Ben Tucker and Griselda Shipp ran the Dawlish Coastal Dash, a run of approximately four miles that that took in some views from the beach and coast path.

The club sent four teams to Haldon Forest to contest the Haldon Relays. Christina Green organised the clubs entry into this event and each team comprised of four runners, each taking it in turn to run a 3km leg around a pretty, but undulating forest track.

The following day, Maggie Gellersjo, Ben Tucker and Christina Green travelled to compete in the Cheddar Gorge Challenge Omnium event, bronze challenge. At this event runners take part in four to five events, usually all on the same day.

They are awarded points based on their finishing position; one point for first, 10 points for 10th etc. The overall standings are based on cumulative points, with the lowest score finishing first overall.

Members from Cranbrook Cycle Club and Exeter College Running Club joined forces to take part in Killerton Duathlon as a relay team. The event comprised a 5km trail run followed by a 20km out and back bike ride and another shorter 3km trail run.Deborah Phillips and Lorraine Ricketts finished fourth in the relay section. Picture EXETER COLLEGE CRANBROOK RUNNING CLUBMembers from Cranbrook Cycle Club and Exeter College Running Club joined forces to take part in Killerton Duathlon as a relay team. The event comprised a 5km trail run followed by a 20km out and back bike ride and another shorter 3km trail run.Deborah Phillips and Lorraine Ricketts finished fourth in the relay section. Picture EXETER COLLEGE CRANBROOK RUNNING CLUB

All events are given equal weight, so a consistent and measured performance across the events is key. There are three different categories, gold, silver and bronze. All three categories do a 1k race, a hill sprint (55m incline over almost 400m), and a 100m sprint. The Bronze event then did a 6k race while silver and gold did a 10k race, and the gold category completed their challenge with a half marathon the following day! The Cranbrook trio completed the bronze.

Two members, the club's very own 'wonder women', Maggie Gellersjo and Kylie Fraser journeyed into Exeter to take part in the SuperHero 10k that was based at Exeter Quay. The pair dressed for the occasion and luckily the weather was kind to them. Also at the SuperHero 10k was another club member, Christopher Dafter.

On the same day, members from Cranbrook Cycle Club and Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - joined forces to take part in Killerton Duathlon as a relay team.

The event comprised a 5km trail run followed by a 20km out and back bike ride and another shorter 3km trail run.

Exeer College - Cranbrook Running Club members Maggie Gellersjo and Kylie Fraser Gooding, who too part in the SuperHero 10k on Exeter Quay. Picture ECCRCExeer College - Cranbrook Running Club members Maggie Gellersjo and Kylie Fraser Gooding, who too part in the SuperHero 10k on Exeter Quay. Picture ECCRC

Deborah Phillips and Lorraine Ricketts placed fourth in the relay event while Christopher Green from Exeter College Running took part in the event as a sole entrant and finished a terrific 25th overall.

Exeter Collge Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Ben Tucker and Griselda Shipp ran the Dawlish Coastal Dash. Picture ECRCCExeter Collge Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Ben Tucker and Griselda Shipp ran the Dawlish Coastal Dash. Picture ECRCC

