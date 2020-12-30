Advanced search

Cranbrook runners tackle the Escot half marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:48 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 30 December 2019

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - trio Lorraine Ricketts, Kelly Curran and Griselda Shipp at the Escot half marathon. Picture: ECRCC

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - trio Lorraine Ricketts, Kelly Curran and Griselda Shipp at the Escot half marathon. Picture: ECRCC

Archant

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members were in action at the Jolly Running's 'Escot Christmas Half Marathon'.

Lorraine Ricketts, Kelly Curran and Griselda Shipp all completed 13.1 miles of muddy, wet, off-road running around the Escot estate.

Adding to the excitement - and intrigue - on each lap the trio were treated to an optional waterslide! All finishers were rewarded with a unique medal and a Christmas pudding to take home!

