Cranbrook runners tackle the Escot half marathon
PUBLISHED: 12:48 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 30 December 2019
Archant
Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - members were in action at the Jolly Running's 'Escot Christmas Half Marathon'.
Lorraine Ricketts, Kelly Curran and Griselda Shipp all completed 13.1 miles of muddy, wet, off-road running around the Escot estate.
Adding to the excitement - and intrigue - on each lap the trio were treated to an optional waterslide! All finishers were rewarded with a unique medal and a Christmas pudding to take home!