Cranbrook runners tackle the Gecko Gathering 5k and 10k meeting in Haldon Forest

PUBLISHED: 11:29 26 July 2019

The Cranbrook Running Club five that took part in the Gecko Gathering 5k and 10k races in Haldon Forest. Picture CRC

The Cranbrook Running Club five that took part in the Gecko Gathering 5k and 10k races in Haldon Forest. Picture CRC

The penultimate Wednesday of July saw five members of Cranbrook Running Club visit Haldon Forest to attend the Gecko Gathering 5k and 10k races, writes Debbie Phillips.

Set in amongst the beautiful scenery of Haldon forest, the routes took the runners on what were some, very, undulating trail paths, twice round for the 10k route!

It was certainly a hot evening, but it all took place in what can only be described as an 'amazing location'.

Debbie and Lorraine finished the 5k route, then waited to cheer Chloe, Maggie and Griselda across the 10k finish line.

All runners took home a superb medal for their efforts and this is most definitely an event to loom out for in 2020.

