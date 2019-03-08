Advanced search

Cranbrook runners take part in the 2019 Run Exe Relays

PUBLISHED: 12:44 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 23 May 2019

The Exeter College, Cranbrook, team that took part in the Run Exe relays. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPS

Archant

There were both a men's team and a ladies team representing Exeter College Running Club, Cranbrook, who were involved in the Run Exe Relays in Exeter, making their debut among the elite of the West Country on the relay scene, writes Deobrah Phillips.

Exeter College Running Club, Cranbrook members at the Run Exe relay meeting. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPSExeter College Running Club, Cranbrook members at the Run Exe relay meeting. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPS

Maggie Gellersjo (19:53) and Greg Waller (22:30) taking the first legs made a solid start to the evening.

Maggie, finishing about two-and-a-half minutes ahead, handing over to Griselda Shipp (19:38), along with Shaun Drew (17:10) on leg two.

Shaun made up ground on the girls and Griselda handed over to Olwen Coates (20:47), but she couldn't keep Ben Tucker (18:50) from taking the boys into the lead, Ben Tancock (18:04) then bought it home for the boys and Christina Green (17:09) for the girls about minute behind overall.

The Haldon Relays are next month (June) when more club teams are expected to be in action.

For more information on all things Exeter College Running Club, check out the club's Facebook, instagram or twitter.

