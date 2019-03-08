Cranbrook Running Club launches couch 25k programme
PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 10 July 2019
Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo were at Cranbrook Day to promote the running club and the number of event the club is working on.
Last week the new couch 25k programme, an initiative that is open to all new runners, both beginners and runners wanting to get back into running again. There's also great excitement and expectancy about the Cranbrook County Park 5k and Family Run that will take place on September 7.
Find out more about all things Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook on the club's Facebook.