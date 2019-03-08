Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Cranbrook Running Club launches couch 25k programme

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 10 July 2019

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo at the Cranbrook Open Day to promote the running club. Picture ECRCC

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo at the Cranbrook Open Day to promote the running club. Picture ECRCC

Archant

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo were at Cranbrook Day to promote the running club and the number of event the club is working on.

Last week the new couch 25k programme, an initiative that is open to all new runners, both beginners and runners wanting to get back into running again. There's also great excitement and expectancy about the Cranbrook County Park 5k and Family Run that will take place on September 7.

Find out more about all things Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook on the club's Facebook.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook Running Club launches couch 25k programme

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo at the Cranbrook Open Day to promote the running club. Picture ECRCC

FOOD REVIEW: A menu of mastery at Lakeview Manor

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Axe Cliff Seniors Three Club Shield success for Rob Grove

Rob Grove, who won the Axe Cliff the annual Three Club Shield with seniors captain Mick Swann. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club youngster flies solo

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club junior Jack Raybould. Picture DSGC

Alex Brooks named Honiton player-coach

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists