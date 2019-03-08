Cranbrook Running Club's Maggie Gellersjo completes Swedish Half Marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook member Maggie Gellersjo took part in a half marathon in Sweden.

The race took part in Tällberg, a small village just north of the town of Leksand, along on the shore of lake Siljan.

Maggie said of the experience: "If you want to target a half marathon personal best time then this particular race is not the one to go for! However, if what you seek is a race that serves up beautiful scenery along the way, then this is certainly a great race!

"It is certainly a tough race, one that had many flat bits. It starts with a run up a small mountain where, at the top it becomes a run along a grassy path, and then down hill. At this stage the run ought to have become easier…but not that much easier - if running this sort of distance is, at any stage, easier!"

She continued: "Conditions were very hot and the race began at 2pm, but there were plenty of water stations along the way, though I poured most of those cups of water over my head to cool down!

"I completed the event in a minute-and-a-half outside my PB for the distance, but I am OK with that as it was a tough run.

"A lot of runners took part in the race, compared to the sort of numbers hat run in similar races in Devon. The pace was fast and I was at the back of the pack and so can only marvel at, and admire, the length strength of those up ahead!

"The race is mainly switching between tarmac and gravel paths, with the odd bit of trail. Although the climb is only around 300m, it's surprisingly tough as is a more or less continua climb for the first 5k, but it's set in a gorgeous setting in the heart of Sweden, so you can easily get distracted.

"A lot of the people in the villages came out to cheer the runner along, and the water pump toward the end of course was certainly a welcome touch."

Maggie concluded saying: "The winner set a new course record with her 1:20:02, which I find incredibly impressive considering how hard it felt. I'm now looking forward to the Great West Run and the University hill!"