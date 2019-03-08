Cranbrook running duo complete the What Came Before 10k race

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Amy Erith and Griselda Shipp at the What Came Before 10km race. Picture ECRCC Archant

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Amy Erith and Griselda Shipp ran the What Came Before 10km race, writes Griselda Shipp.

The race, organised by Flying Fox Running took place on a Saturday afternoon.

The course started at Bicton Arena and took the runners out across the fields, up over Woodbury Common to the castle and back down again.

At the finish all runners were awarded an incredible dinosaur medal, complete with the history of the pebblebed heaths on the back.

It was a beautiful afternoon and the views from the common were amazing!