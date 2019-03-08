Advanced search

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

PUBLISHED: 19:21 26 May 2019

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club mmebers with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Pictuire DEBBIE PHILLIPS

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club mmebers with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Pictuire DEBBIE PHILLIPS

Members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook, turned out on the final Saturday of Mat to support member Olwen Coates as she completed her 100th Parkrun on the beautiful trail route at Killerton, writes Debbie Phillips.

Olwen has achieved this in a little over two years whilst regularly volunteering as a pacer, she can still run but also do her bit to support other Parkrun runners.

Well Done Olwen, what a fantastic achievement.

