Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun
PUBLISHED: 19:21 26 May 2019
Archant
Members of Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook, turned out on the final Saturday of Mat to support member Olwen Coates as she completed her 100th Parkrun on the beautiful trail route at Killerton, writes Debbie Phillips.
Olwen has achieved this in a little over two years whilst regularly volunteering as a pacer, she can still run but also do her bit to support other Parkrun runners.
Well Done Olwen, what a fantastic achievement.