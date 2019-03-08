Cranbrook running pair complete the Lundy Island half marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Ben Tancock took part in the 2019 Lundy Island half marathon and here, in his own words, is how he got on, writes Debbie Phillips.

"Leaving home at 6.30am on a Sunday morning is not usually something I make a habit of, but a trip to Lundy island is not something I usually get to do either.

"When we arrived at Ilfracombe we had a short walk to the harbour, first noticing the controversial statue made by Damian Hurst, our attention was soon focused on the MS Oldenburg and the crew getting set for sail.

"The crossing was really smooth and it did not take long to realize just how hot the sun would be, crystal clear skies and crystal clear seas made the day even more amazing.

"The island was in touching distance after the superb hour and a half trip trying to spot the seals and dolphins, turns out they are very good at hiding when they want too!

"Lundy greeted us with a slog up the hill and a few steps to get are taste buds going, at the top is the main heart of the island with the best (and only) pub in town.

"The race started on a lovely trail and as expected the views were every bit as good as we hoped, but the terrain soon turned into a technical and In places very challenging path, running along and watching the seals and wildlife is a good way of taking your mind off the hills, although when a part of the course is named the stairway to hell let me tell you they were not joking.

"I finished the race in 2.45 and Sarah Adams finished in 2.28 with plenty of time to take in the views and find some shade

"The return trip was just as smooth and with a party atmosphere with a lot of happy runners all eager to try and get a place for next year's race."

Find out more about the Cranbrook running group via their Facebook page.