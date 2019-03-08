Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club net success at Exeter and District League finals night

PUBLISHED: 09:51 27 April 2019

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club player Mitchell Bellham receives his trophy at the Exeter and District League awards. Picture CTTB

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club player Mitchell Bellham receives his trophy at the Exeter and District League awards. Picture CTTB

Archant

Cranbrook table tennis club celebrated success at the recent Exeter and District League finals night with several of their members collecting trophies.

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club player Josh Blatchford with his trophy for winning Division Two. Picture CTTCCranbrook Table Tennis Club player Josh Blatchford with his trophy for winning Division Two. Picture CTTC

At the recent end of season junior tournament, Joseph Edwards battled his way to become the winner of the Under-12s competition.

He was also the runner-up in the Under-17 category, beating several players older than himself!

There was further success for the club with Catherine Hearnshaw winning the girls competition with a feature of her performances being some terrific defensive play.

In the overall junior league, in which several members of Cranbrook participated, Josh Blatchford was the winner of Division Two showing consistency throughout the season.

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club player Catherine Hearnshaw, who won the girls competition. Picture CTTCCranbrook Table Tennis Club player Catherine Hearnshaw, who won the girls competition. Picture CTTC

The adult's team finished the season fourth out of the 13 teams playing in Division Three with Mitchell Bellham winning the individual averages with a win percentage of 94 per cent! Mitchell was beaten just three times all season!

If anyone is interested in playing table tennis, be it the competitive form in a league or simply friendly and social table tennis then Cranbrook Table Tennis Club are always delighted to welcome new members.

The club meets on selected Sundays at the Younghayes Centre in Cranbrook with a 7pm start time for juniors and 7.30pm start time for adults.

For further information you can email mitchellbellham@hotmail.com or phone 07766 242682.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Air Cadets see historic flypast

Flt Lt Nathan Shawyer (centre) with Honiton Air Cadets. picture RAFAC

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club net success at Exeter and District League finals night

Cranbrook Table Tennis Club player Mitchell Bellham receives his trophy at the Exeter and District League awards. Picture CTTB

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Eastbourne Eagles

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Annies, in Sidmouth, a business profile

Harri Morris of Annie's, Sidmouth

Chance to celebrate the trees in Sidmouth

Sameer with guests, reading the information from the QR code at Sidholme.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists