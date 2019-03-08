Cranbrook Table Tennis Club net success at Exeter and District League finals night

Cranbrook table tennis club celebrated success at the recent Exeter and District League finals night with several of their members collecting trophies.

At the recent end of season junior tournament, Joseph Edwards battled his way to become the winner of the Under-12s competition.

He was also the runner-up in the Under-17 category, beating several players older than himself!

There was further success for the club with Catherine Hearnshaw winning the girls competition with a feature of her performances being some terrific defensive play.

In the overall junior league, in which several members of Cranbrook participated, Josh Blatchford was the winner of Division Two showing consistency throughout the season.

The adult's team finished the season fourth out of the 13 teams playing in Division Three with Mitchell Bellham winning the individual averages with a win percentage of 94 per cent! Mitchell was beaten just three times all season!

If anyone is interested in playing table tennis, be it the competitive form in a league or simply friendly and social table tennis then Cranbrook Table Tennis Club are always delighted to welcome new members.

The club meets on selected Sundays at the Younghayes Centre in Cranbrook with a 7pm start time for juniors and 7.30pm start time for adults.

For further information you can email mitchellbellham@hotmail.com or phone 07766 242682.