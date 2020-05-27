A look back at season 2015 and the matchday five fortunes of local clubs

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

With no cricket on offer until July 1, at the very earliest, it gives us a chance to take a look at past season’s and, this week, we head back to 2010.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This coming weekend would have seen the fifth round of matches in this season’s Tolchards Devon League.

Matchday five of the 2010 campaign was played out on Saturday, May 30.

Axminster were the highest ranked of our East Devon-based teams and they travelled to Chudleigh looking for their first win of the campaign having seem match one washed out after which the Axe men suffered three successive defeats.

However, all that changed at Chudleigh where they won by five wickets with 10 balls of the contest remaining.

Chudleigh batted first and a good all-round effort with the ball by the Axemen restricted them to 211-8. Matt Pile (4-31), David Field (2-46), Paul Miller (1-20) and Dave Hayball (1-16) shared the wicket taking honours. Number five bat Sam Farrow then hit a run-a-ball 70, and a knocks of 54 from Matt Pile and 37 from Brad Cross saw Axminster to a first win of the season.

There was an East Devon derby in C Division East with Uplyme & Lyme Regis coming out on top in their meeting with Seaton. Batting first, Uplyme & Lyme Regis were in all sorts of bother on 15-4, but then Harvey Brimmacombe (32) joined Mark Batey (90) and they rebuilt the innings to its eventual close of 161 all out after 39.4 overs. Ben Libby (3-6), Ben Morgan (2-11) and fifth change Joel Seward with 3-13, combined to take the wickets. Seaton’s reply however, saw them lose both openers, Stephen Pritchard and Kevin Moran before a run was on the scoreboard. The only serious resistance came from the bats of Joel Seward (44) and Mike Wheeler (30) and there were 32 extra’s in the Seaton all out score of 119. All six of the home bowlers claimed at least one wicket with the best of the returns being the 3-17 from Richard O’Hallaran.

Also in C Division East, Feniton were 95 run winners at Filleigh where they batted first and were bowled out for 205.

Adam Ramcharran (85no), Mark Kingdom (28), Mark Slater (14) and Andrew Rose (12) were the only batsmen into double figures.

However, in the post-tea session, the Feniton bowlers, and in particular Francis Pyle, did their work most efficiently. Second change Pyle returned figures of 5-17 and fourth change Matthew Davies claimed a brace of wickets as Filleigh were bowled out for 110.

The bulk of the local teams in 2015 were playing in D Division East and, on the final Saturday of May, Chardstock and Whimple both won by six wickets in their respective games at Cheriton Fitzpaine and Halberton & Sampford Peverell.

Kilmington were 19 run winners of their home meeting Cullompton and there was an East Devon derby at Mountbatten Park, Honiton where Upottery were beaten by eight wickets.

Upottery batted first and closed on 190-9.

That score would have been a lost less had it not been for the 80 scored by James Mitcham.

Such was his dominance of the innings that the ‘best of the rest’ was the 25 scored by PJ Kaal.

The Honiton wicket takers were Harry Wright (3-47), Brian Cann (2-19), Kev Kelly (2-23) and Ian Kelly (2-41), Brian Cann (56) and Kev Kelly (49) then launched the home run chase and, when the openers departed, Pete Matravers (29no) and Ady Pullin (22no) saw the Mountbatten Park men to a comprehensive victory.