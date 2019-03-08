Axminster beaten in low scoring affair with Cullompton

Archant

Axminster 1st XI were beaten by five wickets at home by visiting in a low scoring F Division East game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the midweek rain this was also going to be a game where the side that won the toss held the high ground and, when Axminster skipper Paul Miller lost the toss, he knew what was coming!

Indeed, the Axminster skipper said: "The wicket was an absolute minefield, but to be fair to the groundsman, there was precious little opportunity to get on the square during a week of rain upon more rain. So it was always going to be a case of lose the toss and suffer!

Adding to the Axminster woes was the fact that with Cullompton 1st XI not having a B Division game, they were able to strengthen their 2nd XI considerably!

Batting was difficult from the days first delivery to the last and Axminster battled as best they could to a closing total of 72-8 from 40 overs. The principle run getters for the Axemen were; Andrew Guppy (24) Mark Burrough (16no) and Bradley Conway (11). There was another major blow to the home cause when opening bowler Dave Hayball suffered a nasty facial injury whole batting that necessitate a trip to hospital.

For Cullompton, seamer Tom Mortiboys returned figures of 5-12.

When Cullompton batted they found it just as tough, Indeed, they lost three wickets before they had two runs on the board. However, a stand of 62 between James Shere (55no) and Adam Friend (3) saw the visitors to the brink of victory before the home side bagged a couple more wickets, but Cully eased home at 76-5.

Matt Chenery finished with fine figures of 4-27 from eight overs for the Axemen who slip out of the top three, but have every chance of returning to a promotion berth when they travel to basement side Clyst Hydon 12nds this Saturday (June 22).