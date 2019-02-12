Axminster CC announce dates for 2019 pre-season indoor nets
PUBLISHED: 14:19 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 16 February 2019
DAVID MARIUZ
Axminster Cricket Club Are preparing to return to indoor nest ahead of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League season.
The winter nets will be held at the Axe Valley Sports Centre and run each Sunday, starting on Sunday, March 3 through to March 24, running from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Axminster skipper Paul Miller says: “This will be a great opportunity to brush off those winter cobwebs and prepare for the forthcoming season. All our existing players and indeed, any new members will be made most welcome.”
If anyone wants any more information about joining the club they can contact skipper Paul Miller on 07518 082383.