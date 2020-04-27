Axminster Cricket Club - a look back to the final game of the 1987 season

The Axminster CC Presidents Invitation XI in 1978. Standing (left to right): Alan Jones, Tony Rockett, Gerald Marsh, Gerald Copp, Roger Hurrell, Robert Harris, Neville Pritchard. Seated (left to right): Mike Marsh, Martin Leach, Andrew Moulding, Dick Sturch. Picture DICK STURCH Archant

This past weekend should have seen all our local cricket teams in action – playing what would have bene their final warm-up matches before the start, next Saturday, of the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

However, the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic means there’ll be no cricket for the foreseeable future and so here we bring you a look back to a cricket match at the end of the 1987 season.

There was a fixture played that season that took place as late as September 22.

It was a fixture played by the Axminster CC President’s XI.

Frank Rowe was the president at the time and the fixture was also the very last game the team played at their old home of Cricket Field, North Street prior to their move to Cloakham.

The Axminster CC Invitation XI that day was: Alan Jones, Tony Rockett, Gerald Marsh, Gerald Copp, Roger Hurrell, Robert Harris, Neville Pritchard, Mike Marsh, Martin Leach, Andrew Moulding and Dick Sturch.