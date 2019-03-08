Axminster edged out after losing the toss in damp conditions

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Axminster lost for the second time this season in their Tolchards Devon League F Division East campaign when they were beaten by three wickets in a low scoring affair at home to table-topping Clyst St George.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the rain that hit much of Devon in the days before matchday six of the league term, at many venues winning the toss was crucial and, when Axminster skipper Paul Miller lost the toss he knew he'd be sending his batsmen out to do battle first!

On a damp surface batting was difficult and the ball was always on top.

Indeed, the Axemen battled well and can be pleased that their collective effort took up as many as 33.2 overs. Opener Karl Hurst top scored with 22 from a patient 70-ball stay at the wicket. The 'best of the rest' in terms of runs came from the bats of number eight Wayne Axminster and number 10 number Wayne Jenkins, with both scoring 12 as Axminster were bowled out for 88.

For Clyst St George 2nds, the bowling honours went to Jack Gerrard with 4-15.

When the reply started Axminster had early success with a Bradley Conway inspired run-out followed by a Karl Hurst catch off the bowling of Dave Hayball to leave the visitors 11-2!

The ball remained on top throughout and Clyst St George had lost seven wickets when they finally edged over the winning line at 92-7 after 25.4 overs.

The pick of the bowlers were Ben Webb, with 3-19 and Matt Chenery with 2-16 from 7.4 overs.

Axminster skipper Paul Miller said: "Batting first was always going to make getting a result difficult. The team gave their all in what was a brave effort with bat and ball."

He added: "Ben [Webb] and Matt [Chenery] bowled well."

The defeat leaves Axminster still sitting on one of the three F Division East promotion berths with one third of the league campaign completed. Next up for Miller and his men is this Saturday's (June 15) home game against Cullompton 2nds.