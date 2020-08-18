Advanced search

Batey blasts big-hitting ton in Uplyme & Lyme Regis win

PUBLISHED: 07:24 18 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Uplyme & Lyme Regis continue to boss Tier Five East East Three after a fourth successive win, this one an eight-wicket victory at home to Axminster.

The visitors were invited to bat and they found it tough going as they laboured to a close of 143-3 after 40 overs.

Dan Murnane carried his bat throughout the innings to finish unbeaten on 48 and the ‘best of the rest’ were knocks of 28, from Brad Conway and an unbeaten 26 from Benjamin Webb.

Steve Batey (2-15) and Joe Elsworthy (1-25) claimed the wickets for the home side.

Batey then turned chief tormentor of the Axemen with the bat as he rifled a powerful 111 from just 48 deliveries, thumping eight sixes and a dozen fours.

Such was his dominance of the action that an eight-wicket win was sealed inside 18 overs!

Alfie Jaques (14) and Mark Batey (14) were the other home batsmen into double figures while Matt Chenery (2-54) was the successful Honiton bowler.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Exmouth’s Paul Wakely completes Ironman challenge and celebrates with a shandy

Exmouth athlete Paul Wakely on the completion of his August 15 Ironman Challenge. Picture AMY TOMLINSON

Olive’s throw from the boundary leads to run-out as Kilmington keep on winning

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Axe Cliff Warren Cup success for Phil Christmas after a superb round

Axe Cliff Warren Cup winner Phil Christmas. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Batey blasts big-hitting ton in Uplyme & Lyme Regis win

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife