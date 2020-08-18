Batey blasts big-hitting ton in Uplyme & Lyme Regis win

Uplyme & Lyme Regis continue to boss Tier Five East East Three after a fourth successive win, this one an eight-wicket victory at home to Axminster.

The visitors were invited to bat and they found it tough going as they laboured to a close of 143-3 after 40 overs.

Dan Murnane carried his bat throughout the innings to finish unbeaten on 48 and the ‘best of the rest’ were knocks of 28, from Brad Conway and an unbeaten 26 from Benjamin Webb.

Steve Batey (2-15) and Joe Elsworthy (1-25) claimed the wickets for the home side.

Batey then turned chief tormentor of the Axemen with the bat as he rifled a powerful 111 from just 48 deliveries, thumping eight sixes and a dozen fours.

Such was his dominance of the action that an eight-wicket win was sealed inside 18 overs!

Alfie Jaques (14) and Mark Batey (14) were the other home batsmen into double figures while Matt Chenery (2-54) was the successful Honiton bowler.