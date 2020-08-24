Batey knock and Farrow wickets see Uplyme & Lyme Regis to victory at Honiton

Action from the Honiton meeting with Uplyme and Lyme Regis in the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Uplyme & Lyme Regis were 89-run winners when they visited Honiton to contest a Tier Five East East Three fixture.

After winning the toss, Uplyme lost opener Tyler Wellman – who had already scored three centuries this season – without troubling the scorers.

However, Mark Batey then top scored with 96 and there were contributions from Joe Elsworth (37), Alfie Jaques (35) and Sam Farrow (26no) as Uplyme closed on 229-5.

Willy Graham was the most successful Honiton bowler with a return of 2-47 and there were single wickets for James Matravers, Alan Ostler and Ian Kelly.

When Honiton batted they only had three players into double figures and only one of their batsmen bettered the 28 extras that they were given by the bowling side!

Kieran Conway top scored with 37 and the other two to register double figure knocks were Rob Ingram (13) and Will Graham (19).

Fourth change Sam Farrow did the bulk of the damage with figures of 4-29 and there were two wickets each for Harvey Brimmacombe and Sam Wooster.