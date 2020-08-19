Brown carries his bat in Seaton IIs thrilling win

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC Archant

Seaton 2nd XI teenage batsman Harvey Brown carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten 95 as the Court Lane outfit defeated Sampford Peverell & Tiverton by one wicket in a thrilling Devon League game.

The visitor’s had batted first and closed on 216-4 with Jack Harwood (3-39) the most successful bowler.

Brown then underpinned a superb run chase, facing 103 deliveries and hitting 13 fours in his unbeaten 95. The other not out batsman at the end was last man Devon Welsh (1).

The 2nd XI success capped a wonderful day for Seaton CC as the 1st XI also won, beating hosts Budleigh by 80 runs.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan could not have been happier after his club’s two senior XIs had recorded Devon League victories on the same day.

At Budleigh, Matt Hewer (91) and Joel Seward (72) added 112 for the second wicket as Seaton closed on 222-6 from 45 overs at Budleigh.

Captain Morgan then led from the front in terms of the bowling effort, returning impressive figures of 4-33 from nine overs.

Other wickets were claimed by Joe Berry, Robbie Prior, Joel Seward and Ben Libby as Budleigh were bowled out for 142 in 34.5 overs.

Morgan said: “At Budleigh were produced a wonderful all-round show.

“The ton partnership between Matt [Hewer[ and Joel [Seward] gave us the platform from which we were able to go on and seal a fine win.

“Given we ought to have beaten Budleigh at our place two weeks before, and would have done had we not put down umpteen catches, this was so much better – and in tough conditions too as the ball resembled a bar of soap given the wet outfield was at Ottermouth.”

He continued: “The bowling was bang on the money and the support fielding – and catching – was just what you need to win games at this level.”

Morgan then turned his attention to the 2nd XI success and said: “When news came to us at Budleigh of our 2nds success, we were absolutely thrilled. Harvey [Brown] has worked so hard on his game particularly over the past four or five weeks and to find he carried his bat is testament to his efforts in the nets.

“For both XIs to win, and win well on the same day augers so well for our future as a club.”