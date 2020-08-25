Advanced search

Button-Stephens and Cave set up Upottery win at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:13 25 August 2020

Upottery kept alive their hopes of winning the Tolchards Devon League Tier Three East East One divisional top honour as they recorded a six wicket win over Sidmouth II.

With Sidmouth II ‘conceding’ the game before the start of play a friendly was contested between the two sides.

James Mitcham was the Upottery bowler to take the honours in the game at the Fortfield as he dished up figures of 4-28 and there were three wickets also for Ben Kidson as Sidmouth were bowled out for 156.

Matthew Button-Stephens, one of three centurions when Upottery defeated Sidmouth II at Glebe Park a fortnight before, top scored with an unbeaten 60 while Ollie Cave chipped in with 59.

Indeed Cave might well have been there are the close had he not been run out by his team mate!

Upottery skipper Mark Joyce speaking about the win at Sidmouth said: “It was good of them to give us a game despite conceding the match. It’s wonderful to be able to play at the Fortfield. The strip was like a road so we were delighted to keep them to a sub 170 score. Both James [Mitcham] and Ben [Kidson] bowled very sensibly.”

Upottery must defeat Kilmington at Glebe Park this Saturday and stop the visitors getting three bonus points to finish above them in the table and so qualify for knock-out stages of the competition.

The Upottery skipper concedes it’s a tough ask, but he says they’ll give it their best shot.

He said: “Obviously, we’d love to get through, but to beat Kilmington and deny them three points is going to take quite an effort on our part. They are a very good side and trying to win a game while also limit bonus points for the opposition is quite a thing.

“It’s not impossible and, while it might be unlikely, we’ll be giving it our all.”

Harry Wright and Bradley Winsley, who both missed the visit to Sidmouth, return and Upottery will have a full-strength squad to select from.

