Cann half century as Seaton are beaten at Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:05 11 August 2020

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Seaton went down by 47 runs on their visit to Exmouth for their latest Devon League outing.

Exmouth batted first and made their way to 256-5 after their 45 overs.

James Horler (82) and Tom Piper (57) were the principle run scorers for the home side.

As for the Seaton bowling honours, the pick of the returns was the 3-57 from Joe Berry and the two other bowlers to enjoy success were skipper Ben Morgan and the veteran Brian Cann.

It was the father-and-son combination of Brian and Josh Cann that launched the Seaton reply saw the pair take the score to 59 when Cann senior fell to the fourth ball of the ninth over for four.

Joel Seward joined Cann junior and they added 37 for the second wicket before Josh Cann fell for 53-ball 71, an innings that included no fewer than 15 fours.

Seward remained, but wickets tumbled at the other end and Seaton fell to 145-6 with skipper Ben Morgan the sixth man down having scored 13.

The Seaton tail wagged sufficiently to take the reply beyond 200, but the final wicket was lost in the 41st over with the score 209.

At stumps, Tom Doulton, making his Seaton 1st XI debut, was unbeaten on 36, scored from 27 balls faced.

The Exmouth bowling honours went to Sam Goodier (3-39) and Ryan Schaufler (3-36) while George Greenway, who took the new ball, ended with figures of 2-43.

