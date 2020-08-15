Captain Morgan and his merry men of Seaton win well at Budleigh Salterton

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC Archant

Seaton bagged themselves a superb 80-run win in their Tier One Premier East game at Budleigh Salterton.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first and saw opener Josh Cann returned to the Ottermouth pavilion for just eight with the score on 36.

Joel Seward then joined Matt Hewer and the pair batted superbly in what were difficult conditions.

They took their side to 148 when Hewer fell for a 93-ball 61. Toby Tucker was next man in, but he was stumped off the second delivery he faced. Skipper Morgan joined Seward, but the latter became the fourth wicket when he was dismissed by the 100th delivery he faced, having hit 10 boundaries in a splendid knock of 72.

Joe Berry joined Morgan and they took the score to 184 when Berry fell for 17 and then Morgan and Robbie Prior took Seaton to 214 before the skipper became his sides sixth wicket, out for 22. That left Prior (16) and young Tim Doulton (4) to see their side to a close of 222-6 from 45 overs.

Morgan and Ben Libby took the new ball and the skipper struck twice early on, first hitting the stumps and then with glovesman Josh Cann pouching a catch, to reduce the home side to 13-2 and they then slipped to 87-6 with single wickets for Robbie Prior, Ben Libby, Joel Seward and Joe Berry each claiming a wicket.

The Budleigh tail wagged and they got to 127-7 before a Josh Cann catch gave Joe Berry a second wicket and then, after a Toby Tucker inspired run-out, captain Morgan returned to take the final two wickets that saw Budleigh bowled out for 142 in 34.5 overs.