Chardstock ease to 10 wicket win over Budleigh 2nd XI

PUBLISHED: 17:53 01 June 2019

Half centuries from Steve Allsopp and Gary Larcombe helped Chardstock to an emphatic 10 wicket win in their D Division East meeting with Budleigh 2nds.

Batting first, visiting Budleigh were bowled out for 110 in just 26.5 overs.

Chardstock skipper Rob Hutchings led from the front with a return of 4-24 from eight overs and there were two wickets each for Alex Watson (2-36 from eight) and James Pyman (2-20 from 5.5 overs).

Allsopp and Larcombe needed just 22.3 overs to seal their side a 10 wicket win with Allsopp, who faced 76 balls, not out 51 and Larcombe, who faced 59 balls, unbeaten on 54.

A third win in five keeps Chardstock in the top three of the division and next up a Saturday (June 8) trip to Mid Devon to face Sampford Peverell and Halberton.

