Chardstock edged out at Clyst Hydon

PUBLISHED: 13:22 23 August 2020

Chardstock lost their Devon league Tier Four East East II game at Clyst Hydon by a margin of just eight runs.

Clyst Hydon batted first and closed on 181-7 with their top scorers being James Billington (31no) and Graham Trude (30).

Second change Richard Pyman (3-23) and third change Gary Larcombe (2-12), did the bulk of the damage with the ball and there were single wickets for Sam Reynolds and Tom Warren.

In the run chase, Chardstock looked well set reaching 124 for the loss of just two wickets. Gary Larcombe hit 48 to lead the chase from the front.

However, skipper Rob Hutchings then fell for a 22-ball seven boundary 33 and that sparked a flurry of wickets.

Indeed, eight wickets fell for the addition of just 49 runs inside nine overs as Chardstock slipped to 173 all out in 38.5 overs with Nathan Copp the not out batsman on 24 as his side fell to an eight-run defeat.

