Chardstock hold their nerve to win by narrowest of margins at Kentisbeare

Cricket Archant

Chardstock won a thrilling encounter at Kentisbeare where they got home by the smallest or of margins, a single run.

Batting first, Chardstock were 124-5 and in need of some added impetus when Alex Watson strode to the wicket from the number seven berth and he made the most of the small ground at Kentisbeare as he struck 76 from just 35 balls faced, hitting four fours and eight sixes. Tom Warren chipped in with an unbeaten 59 and Chardstock closed on a competitive 264-7.

Kentisbeare's tight ground has been the scene of many a great run chase and the home faithful so nearly saw another one, but, when the final ball was delivered the home side stood on 263-6 to lose by just the one run.

Two Chardstock bowlers each bagged a brace with Gary Larcombe returning figures of 2-22 and Richard Rowson's return was 2-42.

The win keeps Chardstock clear of the bottom three. They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three with six games of the campaign remaining.

On Saturday (July 27), Chardstock host table-topping Clyst St George who will have in their ranks the Devon League's top run scorer.

Sam Read scored his sixth century of the season in his side's win at Sampford Peverell and Tiverton and now needs just 70 runs to pass 1,000 runs in the league season.