Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Chardstock hold their nerve to win by narrowest of margins at Kentisbeare

PUBLISHED: 19:22 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 23 July 2019

Cricket

Cricket

Archant

Chardstock won a thrilling encounter at Kentisbeare where they got home by the smallest or of margins, a single run.

Batting first, Chardstock were 124-5 and in need of some added impetus when Alex Watson strode to the wicket from the number seven berth and he made the most of the small ground at Kentisbeare as he struck 76 from just 35 balls faced, hitting four fours and eight sixes. Tom Warren chipped in with an unbeaten 59 and Chardstock closed on a competitive 264-7.

Kentisbeare's tight ground has been the scene of many a great run chase and the home faithful so nearly saw another one, but, when the final ball was delivered the home side stood on 263-6 to lose by just the one run.

Two Chardstock bowlers each bagged a brace with Gary Larcombe returning figures of 2-22 and Richard Rowson's return was 2-42.

The win keeps Chardstock clear of the bottom three. They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three with six games of the campaign remaining.

On Saturday (July 27), Chardstock host table-topping Clyst St George who will have in their ranks the Devon League's top run scorer.

Sam Read scored his sixth century of the season in his side's win at Sampford Peverell and Tiverton and now needs just 70 runs to pass 1,000 runs in the league season.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Two more first solos at Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.

Stirling Melhuish and Emma Kendall, both of whom are now solo glider pilots at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER.

Chardstock hold their nerve to win by narrowest of margins at Kentisbeare

Cricket

Lyme Regis July Medal success for Simon Harris

Golf club and ball

Seaton Parkrun latest - Diane Newton completes her 50th Parkrun - on her 70th birthday

Running

Honiton stairlift scheme could restore people’s independence

Stairlift. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists