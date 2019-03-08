Chardstock lose last ball 'thriller'

Chardstock were beaten in a thrilling D Division East contest, slipping to a two wickets defeat with visitors Clyst Hydon sealing victory off the final delivery of the match.

Chardstock skipper Rob Hutchings lost the toss and that meant him asking his openers Gary Larcombe and Steve Allsopp to launch the innings and they did just that! The pair put on 152 for the first wicket which became that of Allsopp, who was stumped having scored 54 from 108 deliveries.

Skipper Hutchings was next man in - and out - caught and bowled for five. He was joined back in the pavilion by first, Stuart Parris, bowled without troubling the scorers and Jason Copp, bowled fr two to leave Chardstock 178-4.

Larcombe was joined by Richard Pyman and the pair saw their side to a close of 243-4. Pyman was not out 14 from a dozen deliveries, but Larcombe's was the stand-out innings as he carried his bat for a superb unbeaten 138. He faced 125 deliveries, hitting 22 fours and three sixes.

Clyst Hydon had a 51 run start to their run chase before a Hutchings catch off Richard Rowson gave Chardstock their first wicket. Gary Larcombe and Richard Pyman both hit the stumps to leave the visitors 107-3 before a 70-run fourth wicket partnership kept the game in the balance. Wickets continued to be taken as Clyst Hydon slipped from 186-3 to 216-7 and then 227-8. However, the two scores came closer and it was Clyst Hydon, with batsmen eight and ten at the wicket, who edged home to take the match honours. Steve Allsopp (2-34) and Nathan Copp (2-43) were the principle wicket takers for Chardstock.

On Saturday (June 29), the halfway stage of the season is reached and Chardstock head for Glebe Park and a meeting with an Upottery side that will start the say sitting second, just 10 points and four places better off than Chardstock.