Chardstock well beaten at Clyst St George after Sam Read ton

Sam Read scored the highest score of the season across all Devon Cricket Leagues as Chardstock suffered their second defeat of the season away at title-chasing Clyst St George in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division East.

In his innings, Read hit nine sixes and 20 fours giving his side an unassailable lead.

Clyst St George won the toss and elected to bat and their decision was quickly justified.

Openers Christopher Ferro alongside Read combined to put on an 252-run partnership.

The partnership was eventually broken when Read was caught off the bowling of Alex Watson but by then the damage was done.

The remaining Clyst St George batsmen worked to end the innings on 310-7 and set Chardstock a mountain to climb.

Richard Pyman was the pick of the bowlers for Chardstock taking four wickets for a loss of 43 runs.

Steve Allsopp and Gary Larcombe set about reaching the required runs but Larcombe was dismissed on 14 having been bowled by George O'Dwyer.

The rest of the order struggled to make any headway as the Clyst St George bowlers shared the wickets.

O'Dwyer, Bertie Creer, Freddie Creer and batting hero Read took one while Steve Bourke dismissed two batsmen.

Other than Allsopp, no batsman managed to score more than 30 as Chardstock ran out of overs in their chase.

They finished on 193-8, losing by 117 runs.

They slipped to fifth in the D Division East table and next up, they face Budleigh Salterton 2nds at home on Saturday, June 1.