Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

PUBLISHED: 21:01 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 21 May 2019

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Archant

Two Chardstock batsmen scored hundreds as they comfortably beat Kentisbeare in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division East.

Captain Rob Hutchings and Tom Warren were the men in form, scoring 107 and 101 respectively. Their domination with the bat set Kentisbeare the difficult target of 286 but the visitors fell 132 runs short.

Warren, who was born south of Timbuktu in Mali and does not natively speak English, alongside Hutchings put on a partnership of 183 to cement Chardstock's grip on the game.

The partnership was eventually broken when Hutchings was bowled by Matthew Stewart.

Warren continued to bat well as his teammates came and went at the other end. He was eventually dismissed with the score at 268-9 via the bowling of Dave Bunker.

Tom Martin was the pick of the bowlers for Kentisbeare as he took his second five wicket haul of the season.

Kentisbeare found batting life difficult as none of their opening four batsmen scored more than 20.

Paul Tatterton was dismissed on five by Hutchings before fellow opener and wicketkeeper Scott Chappell fell for 13.

The highest scorer for Kentisbeare was Steven Reed who scored 31 before being caught by Richard Rowson.

It took 42 overs for Chardstock to dismiss their opponents and Kentisbeare could only manage 154 in their reply to Chardstock's 286.

Chardstock captain Rob Hutchings said: "I think we played at an okay level, plenty of room for improvement.

"Myself and Tom batted extremely well together even with the language barrier, his English is coming along, but needs some polishing.

"James [Pyman] and Nick [Taylor] both produced fantastic spells of bowling. Nick bowled with fluidity and grace. It reminded me of Sylvester Clarke,

"Another win next week would be excellent as we want to carry this form on"

Next up for Chardstock is a trip to Clyst St George on Saturday, May 25.

