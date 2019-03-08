Captain Heather leads Chudleigh to victory over Kilmington

Chudleigh Cricket Club were inspired by a captain's knock of 72 as they won at home against Kilmington Cricket Club in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division.

With the ball in his hands, Saqib Hasan proved too much for Kilmington as he dismissed four of their batsmen in a nine over spell.

The defeat was Kilmington's first of the season having won their opening game against Cullompton.

The hosts won the toss and elected to have a bat. Despite the early losses of Ed Foreman and Alex Haywood for four and zero respectively, opener Mark Solway and Matt Heather combined to put on an 82 run partnership.

Following the dismissal of Solway for 24 via run out, Dan Britcliffe and Will Heather both scored 36 to build on Chudleigh's lead.

The home side ended on 213-6 giving Kilmington a tough target for victory.

Captain Brett Garner put in a resilient performance in his team's run chase having seen his openers out for a combined score of 22.

Garner regularly found the boundary with 11 fours and a six as he made his way to 91. He fell agonisingly short of his century though as he was caught and bowled by Will Heather.

While Garner faced 103 balls at the crease, the middle and lower order struggled to stay in the game. Saqib Hasan came just one short of what would have been his first five wicket haul in his 13 year career.

The visitors were eventually all out for 170, suffering a 43 run loss. The result meant Kilmington dropped to fifth in the table, having played one game fewer than the top three.

Kilmington captain Brett Garner said: "I felt our game went the way it probably deserved in the fact there wasn't much between the two teams except for probably better shot selection and valuing of wickets on their behalf compared to our probably naive and probable lesser experience of the situation.

"The team was bitterly disappointed to not close it out but the young lads will learn from it and I'm sure we will grow to be stronger.

"We have players coming back soon and hopefully we will be nearer full strength!

On almost reaching his ton, Garner was more focused on the team: "Getting to a hundred doesn't mean anything to be honest. It's about winning games and we didn't do that so that's more disappointing in my eyes.

Asked about Hasan's four wicket spell, Garner said: "He bowled pretty well to be fair but a lot of those wickets was due to us having to throw the bat to try get the total near the close but he did bowl well throughout."

In a T20 game on Sunday against Seaton, Josh Short of Kilmington hit an extraordinary 111 which impressed his captain. Garner said: "Josh Short's innings on Sunday was a superb show of attacking shots and hopefully he can follow that innings up in the league as well.

"Tom Gooding's half century in the second game was just as impressive and hopefully a good sign to come that players are starting to get into form with the bat."

Next up, Kilmington host Seaton Cricket Club in the league who have won two and lost one so far this season.