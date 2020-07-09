Cricket back at a local level this weekend

There will be cricket played locally this coming weekend (July 11 / 12) following news that cricket – albeit observing some strict guidelines – makes a welcome return!

Kilmington’s Memorial ground home will host cricket for the first time in 2020 this Saturday with the club staging an in-house game.

There’s also a double header of action for Ottery St Mary with the Otters visiting Whimple on Saturday and Honiton on Sunday.

There’s also Saturday cricket at Sidbury with Sidbury Moles versus Sidbury Kingfishers with this game getting underway at 2pm.

There’s also action at Seaton with an in-house match at 4pm.

Sunday sees an in-house game at the Bohea Field home of Clyst St George.

Speaking earlier in the week, Kilmington’s Brett Garner said:

“This coming Saturday (July 11) we are planning an inter-club game to get everyone at the club involved for the first weekend and moving forward hope to arrange a friendly for the following week and maybe a midweek T20, if possible, to get the boys back into the swing of things”

One concern the Kilmington skipper has is the return of football.

He says: “I do worry about if football will be starting on time etc, and players then forced into the difficult choice of cricket or football.”

As to what form of cricket Garner and his merry men might face, he says: “In terms of the league I cannot see there being any action that leads to promotion and relegation, but we are all excited to be getting some form of cricket in when, just a few weeks ago, it did seem more likely we’d not see any this season.”

He continued: “As someone who plays both cricket and football it would be so good if the different sporting bodies and/or authorities could get together and discuss this situation as I’m sure other clubs like ourselves would benefit from knowing plans with one game likely to lose players to the other if they don’t come up with a plan to make it work for both sports!.”

The Kilmington skipper concluded: “All that said, we just can’t wait to get out there and play on the new wicket at our Memorial Ground home and see just how all the hard work has paid off!”