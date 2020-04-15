Advanced search

Cricket in 2008 - Feniton versus Seaton

PUBLISHED: 13:06 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 15 April 2020

P3220-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Battinng for Feniton is Dave Haysam. photo Terry Ife

P3220-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Battinng for Feniton is Dave Haysam. photo Terry Ife

Archant

A look back at pictures from a Devon League derby meeting in 2008 between Feniton and Seaton.

P3228-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Mike Wheeler. photo Terry IfeP3228-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Mike Wheeler. photo Terry Ife

With no end to the current lockdown we are all enduring as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it means there’s no chance of cricketers getting out into the outdoor nets, and certainly not onto the cricket square.

Right now, as we hit mid-April, our local cricket clubs would be a hive of activity as players shook off the cobwebs and the winter blues and began to get used to the sound of leather on willow once again!

What makes it all the more frustrating is that, this early season, the weather has been glorious and there would have been plenty of action already on local grounds.

However, play there is not - well currently - and so, to get our cricket fix, we must rely on looking back at bygone seasons and today we bring you a picture gallery from a local derby fixture in 2008.

P3222-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Mike Wheeler. photo Terry IfeP3222-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Mike Wheeler. photo Terry Ife

We take you back to Acland Park and a meeting between Feniton and Seaton.

Our very own Terry Ife was present to take in the action.

Here is our picture gallery.

P3219-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Batting for Feniton is Dave Haysam. photo Terry IfeP3219-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Batting for Feniton is Dave Haysam. photo Terry Ife

Pictures; TERRY IFE

P3210-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Batting for Feniton is Brian Cann. photo Terry IfeP3210-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Batting for Feniton is Brian Cann. photo Terry Ife

P3208-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Ben Copp. photo Terry IfeP3208-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Bowling for Seaton is Ben Copp. photo Terry Ife

Cricket from 2009 and Dave Haysam battingfor Feniton versus Seaton. Picture; TERRY IFECricket from 2009 and Dave Haysam battingfor Feniton versus Seaton. Picture; TERRY IFE

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Axe Valley police and paramedics receive food donations

Axe Valley police officers Jeanette Bassett (right) and PCSO Hayley Widger with their food donations. Picture: Rose Bunce

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

