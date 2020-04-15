Cricket in 2008 - Feniton versus Seaton
PUBLISHED: 13:06 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 15 April 2020
A look back at pictures from a Devon League derby meeting in 2008 between Feniton and Seaton.
With no end to the current lockdown we are all enduring as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it means there’s no chance of cricketers getting out into the outdoor nets, and certainly not onto the cricket square.
Right now, as we hit mid-April, our local cricket clubs would be a hive of activity as players shook off the cobwebs and the winter blues and began to get used to the sound of leather on willow once again!
What makes it all the more frustrating is that, this early season, the weather has been glorious and there would have been plenty of action already on local grounds.
However, play there is not - well currently - and so, to get our cricket fix, we must rely on looking back at bygone seasons and today we bring you a picture gallery from a local derby fixture in 2008.
We take you back to Acland Park and a meeting between Feniton and Seaton.
Our very own Terry Ife was present to take in the action.
Here is our picture gallery.
Pictures; TERRY IFE
