Cricket latest - Tolchards Devon League action for Saturday

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Saturday (August 15) is matchday four of the Tolchards Devon league four-team competition.

Seaton head for Ottermouth and a return game against a Budleigh side that narrowly defeated them at Court Lane a fortnight ago.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says of the trip: “It’s another great opportunity for us to measure ourselves against a side we will play home and away again next year in what we hope will be a full Tolchards Devon League A Division campaign.”

Whimple are in Tier Two East One action with a trip to bottom of the table Shorbooke Park. A Whimple win and defeat for table-topping Heathcoat II at second placed Thorverton would set things up nicely for the final two matchdays of the league section of this competition.

In Tier Three East East One table-topping Kilmington host bottom-of-the-table Sidmouth II while Upottery travel to Ottery St Mary. If both Upottery and Kilmington win their respective matches the it should all lead to a winner-takes-all clash between the two a fortnight tomorrow!

In Tier Four East East Two Chardstock will look to continue their unbeaten record when they host Kentisbeare.

In Tier Five East East Three there’s another top-versus-bottom game with Uplyme & Lyme Regis entertaining Axminster while the other two sides in this group, Honiton and Ottery St Mary II meet at Mountbatten Park

Whimple II entertain Exeter III in a meeting of the two sides occupying the bottom two places in the Tier Six East Five division.

In Tier Six East East Four it’s first-versus-second with Upottery II entertaining Woodbury & Newton St Cyres while Seaton II entertain Samford Peverell & Tiverton