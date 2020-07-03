Cricket rewind - Looking at matchday 10 in the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With no cricket being played at local level - there is a Test Match being played next week between England and the West Indies - we have to rely on past action for our current cricket ‘fix’, writes Stephen Birley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twelve months ago this coming weekend, local clubs were meeting on matchday 10 of the 2019 campaign and that was also a matchday that marked the first round of matches in the second half of the season.

Seaton were in B Division action away at Bovey Tracey 2nd XI, a side they had beaten on the opening day of the season, winning the match in East Devon by seven wickets. However, this time round Seaton were to suffer a single wicket in a seriously close contest at Bovey. Seaton batted first and were bowled out for 171 with the only serious contributions being knocks of 31 from Ryan Daye and 26 from Matt Hewer while there were also 29 extras! Seaton skipper Ben Morgan got his side off to a flying start with the new ball, removing one of the openers without a run being scored. Bovey were then reduced to 50-4 and 111-7 before limping over the line with their last pair at the wicket and with just five deliveries of the match remaining.

Morgan took the bowling honours with figures of 4-23 from nine overs and there was an impressive nine overs from Joe Berry that saw him return figures of 3-28.

Kilmington were also in the B Division. However, there was no action for the Memorial Ground as, with the division running with nine clubs, they were the side to sit out matchday 10.

Whimple were in C Division East action and they were 21-run winners of their meeting with Barnstaple & Pilton. Cameron Kidd starred with the bat for Whimple, chalking up an impressive 110 and, such was the Kidd dominance of the innings, that the ‘best of the rest’ was a knock of 24 from Kalann Nessling as Whimple closed on 204 all out. When Barum batted they were bowled out for 173 with the wicket taking shared by Matt Richards (3-27), Gareth Stoneman (3-29) and Matt Brown (2-15).

There were a couple of local derby meetings in D Division East. Feniton were humbled by Chardstock, going down by the huge margin of 261 runs! Chardstock batted first and powered their way to 319-9, led their by Ed Pyman (104) and Rob Hutchings (48). Sam Vincent (2-51), Jack Tucker (2-68) and Chris May (2-74) were the principle wicket takers. Feniton lost opener Mark Salter before the score book had registered a single run and they then slipped to 31-5 before eventually being bowled out for 58 in one ball shy of 20 overs. It was the father-and-son combination of Graham and Jack Tucker to be the only Feniton batsmen into double figures with knocks of 11 and 10 respectively. As for the Chardstock wicket taking; James Pyman claimed 4-22 in 5.3 overs and skipper Hutchings completed a fine all-round game with 3-6 from 4.3 overs.

The other local derby saw Honiton crush Upottery by nine wickets. Batting first, Upottery were bowled out for 159 in 42.3 overs. It was number nine bat Andrew Pulman who top scored with 26 while opener Matt Brown hit 25 and Adam Pullman chipped in with 22. Rob Ingram took the Honiton bowling honours with figures of 5-32. Dave Haysom (88) and Luke Phillips (42) saw Honiton to victory after the loss of Andrew Lapping for six. Paul Wakefield was the Upottery wicket taker.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis were eight wicket winners of their E Division East meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Tyler Wellman (3-26) and Charlie Moss (3-21), combined to bowl the Woods out for 147 in 41.1 overs. Opener Steve Batey then top scored with 88 as Uplyme romped to victory.

Axminster were 34-run winners of their F Division East meeting with Seaton 2nd XI. Axminster found themselves wobbling on 9-2 before skipper Paul Miller hit 69 to lead his side to a close of 182-8. Rob Gibson took 3-17 for Seaton who were then restricted to a close of 148-8 with their biggest individual contribution being the 31 scored by Harvey Brown. The Axminster wicket takers were Alex Wraight (2-22), Dave Hayball (2-23) and Dominic Goodhew (2-29).

Matchday 10 also saw a fine individual performance from Honiton 2nd XIs Jonathan Hext who claimed superb figures of 6-27 as Clyst Hydon II were bowled out for 71 and then Hext top scored with a run-a-ball 27 as Honiton eased to an eight wicket win.