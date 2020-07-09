Cricket Rewind - Matchday 12 in 2019 and big wins for Seaton and Kilmington

East Devon-based cricket clubs will no doubt be waiting in anticipation for news to come from the Devon League with regard to what remains of the 2020 cricket season.

This coming Saturday (July 11) may well see some local teams play hastily arranged friendlies or ‘in-house’ fixtures ahead of some form of competitive, Devon League organised, competitive cricket from as soon as the following Saturday (July 18).

Had the 2020 Tolchards Devon League season been in full regular swing then this coming Saturday would have been matchday 12, the second matchday of the second half of the campaign.

Hopefully, from next week, we shall be able to report in some 2020 action, but for now we are continuing with our ‘in by-gone seasons’ feature.

2019

Matchday 12 saw Seaton in B Division action with a home game against Brixham that they won by five wickets. Brixham batted first and were bowled out for 177 in 42.2 overs. The pick of the bowling returns were the 3-26 from Ben Libby and the 3-25 from skipper Ben Morgan. There were also a couple of run-outs with the fielders behind them being Wes Holmes and Joel Seward. Ryan Daye then led the successful run chase with a fine 74 and the ‘best of the rest’ was a knock of 39 from Matt Hewer as Seaton won the fixture with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

Kilmington were also in B Division action and they too won, beating Cullompton by 10 wickets. Matt Reed was the star of the bowling effort with a return of 5-22 and Dan Fuzzard (2-36), was also among the wickets while there were no fewer than three run-outs in the Cully innings thanks to throws from Alex Rockett, Brett Garner and Oliver Reed. Kilmington openers Tom Gooding, who hit a dozen boundaries in his 68 and Brett Garner, who also hit a dozen boundaries in his offering of 59, needed just 19.4 overs to wrap up a comprehensive victory for the Memorial Ground men.

Whimple won their C Division East game at the County Ground Exeter, beating the home club’s 2nd XI by five wickets. There were runs down the order from Nathan Kidd (79), Cameron Kidd (52), Will Bardot (33), Gareth Stoneman (27) and Ben Silk (22) as Whimple closed on 253-6. Opening seamer Stoneman then claimed 2-48 while fourth change Cameron Kidd returned figures of 3-4 as Exeter II were restricted to a reply of 231-9.

In D Division East, Honiton lost their game at Clyst Hydon by a margin of 78 runs, Adam Holmes took 4-33 as the home side, batting first, closed on 266-6. Holmes then top scored with 54 and there were runs also from Kevin Kelly (41) and Harry Wright (22no), as Honiton were bowled out for 188 in 36.4 overs.

Feniton were also in D Division East action and they went down by three wickets on their visit to Kentisbeare. Adi Pullin top scored with a run-a-ball, 11 boundary 62 and there were also runs from Mark Salter (25), Graham Tucker (25), Matt Davies (21) and Jon French (21) as Feniton were bowled out for 248. Pullin then completed a fine all-round shift by taking 4-34 and Jack Tucker returned figures of 2-51 with the Mid Devon men sealing victory with 17 balls of the contest remaining.

Upottery lost their home D East meeting with Clyst St George who batted first and closed on 254-4. Andrew Pullman was the most successful of the home bowlers with 2-42. Mark Joyce (47), James Mitcham (31) and Jack Larcombe (34) chipped in with the bat as Upottery were then bowled out for 215.

In E Division East, Uplyme and Lyme Regis were four wicket winners of a high-scoring affair at Bradninch II. The Mid Devon men batted first and posted a respectable 276-8. Jibu Varghese (2-54) and Mark Batey (3-25) were the most successful bowlers for Uplyme & Lyme Regis who got home with four deliveries to spare thanks to Steve Batey (77), Harvey Brimmacombe (50) and Bruce Maltby (49no).

In F Division East, Axminster won their meeting with Exwick, beating the Exeter-based side by 36 runs. Batting first, the Axe men were led to their close of 190-6 from their 40 overs by skipper Paul Miller, 49 and Benjamin Web, who hit an unbeaten 44. Exwick were then restricted to a reply of 154-6 with four of the bowlers sharing the wicket taking. Wayne Jenkins had the best of the returns with his 3-30 and there were single wickets from Robin Ellis, Dominic Goodhew and Alex Wraight.