Cricket round-up: Upottery complete superb season with final game win that seals promotion

Upottery will be playing their cricket in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League C Division East division next campaign after securing a second place finish.

The team sealed the promotion with a two wicket win over Chardstock.

Upottery won the toss and elected to have a bowl first but found tough resistance from Chardstock opener Gary Larcombe who scored a half century.

James Mitcham eventually took the wicket via the hands of Jack Larcombe.

Tom Warren fell just three runs short of his 50 and Chardstock reached the end of the 45 overs on 180-4.

Upottery's run chase began in earnest when number four James Mitcham made his way to the crease.

In an innings that included six fours and four sixes he was unbeaten on 61 but could have been concerned he would be left stranded.

The other batsmen struggled to spend much time at the crease but luckily for Upottery they reached the target in the 44th over.

The win confirmed their second place finish ahead of Sandford and behind Clyst St George, both sides will be joining Upottery in the higher division.

It was a story of so close yet so so far for Kilmington in their promotion dreams.

They were defeated by Thorverton in their final game of the season meaning they missed out on one of the two B Division promotion spots.

Thorverton set a target of 240 to win thanks to the batting of Paul Fielder (84) and Ben Sapiecha (57).

Kilmington opener Tom Gooding scored 71 but found his partners rapidly chaning.

Fellow opener Matthew Pile was dismissed for a duck and the next two batsmen left the field for a combined 16.

Number five Josh Short steadied the ship as he also hit 71 but the damage was done and Kilmington were losing steady wickets.

Ben Slaviero took five dismissals as Kilmington fell 24 runs short of the target.

Due to the tight nature of the B Division, Kilmington actually finished in sixth place as Cullompton went up with Seaton.

Seaton had already achieved promotion but ended their season with a five wicket win against Chudleigh.

Wesley Holmes took four wickets while Joel Seward dismissed three as the visitors rattled through the Chudleigh order to leave them 140 all out.

Seaton openers Matthew Hewer and Ryan Daye put on an 80-run partnership before the former was caught by Alex Haywood on 44.

Joel Seward filled in though and hit 29 to push the team closer to the target.

That target was achieved in the 39th over as Seaton reached 144 for just five wickets lost.

The win caps a fine season in which they only tasted defeat on three occasions and next campaign they will be playing their cricket in the A Division.

Whimple lost their final game of the season against Sidmouth 2nds to confirm a fourth place finish in the C Division East.

Cameron Kidd hit 96 not-out but it wasn't enough as the team fell 22 runs short of the 217-run target.

Axminster confirmed their promotion to the E Division East with a six wicket win against Sampford Peverell and Tiverton 2nds.

In a high-scoring affair, Sampford captain Richard Pugsley reached 71 before he was bowled by Alex Wraight and Andy Southgate also reached the half century mark before suffering the same fate, this time via the hands of Jennifer Poole.

Wraight dismissed six batsmen, conceding just 22 runs including one maiden. Axminster openers Andrew Guppy and Bradley Conway put on a 146-run partnership which set the team well on the way to victory.

By the time Poole reached the crease, the scores were level and she secured the win with a four from just her third ball.

Axminster will now look forward to next season in the E Division East.