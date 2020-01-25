Cricket scoring - why not give it a go?

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Cricket scoring has come a long way since the days when runs scored were notched on a stick using a knife, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Some scorers still wield coloured pencils across scorebooks while others have gone digital and use laptops linked to programmes such as play-cricket.com or Total Cricket Scorer.

Whatever platform a scorer prefers the basics of recording runs scored, wickets taken, partnerships compiled and over rates need to be learned.

Clubs need scorers who know what they are doing and can work closely with umpires to manage games accurately and efficiently.

A two-session training course put together by the ECB and hosted by Exeter CC in March is aimed at scorers of all abilities from newcomers up who want to improve their skills.

Nick Evanson, the scorers' training officer for the Devon Association of Cricket Officials, said the course is open to all.

"You don't have to be an ECB Association of Cricket Official to attend as all are welcome," said Evanson, who has been Torquay's 1st XI scorer since 1989.

"We always recommend scorers to become members of DACO (Devon Association of Cricket Officials) to benefit from on-going training and support.

"Anyone who books on to this course will be entitled to free first-year membership of DACO."

Course dates and times are March 14 and March 28 between 9.30am-4.30pm at Exeter CC on both days. The cost is £30 per person.

An ECB ACO club scorer attendance certificate will be issued to all delegates who complete the course.

To book a place click here or visit https://www.ecb.co.uk/be-involved/officials/find-a-course click the Scorers Count link and look for training courses in Devon during March.