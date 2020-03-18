Cricket season start under threat from the coronavirus crisis

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

With the coronavirus bringing all the current sport to a grinding halt there are concerns that the 2020 cricket season will not start on time – if at all.

Locally, many clubs are just a couple of weeks away from beginning their pre-season build-up and some are already attending regular indoor nets.

Kilmington CC have announced that they have cancelled their pre-season indoor nets and the start of the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League, due to get underway on May 2 and then run for 18 weeks.

The English Cricket Board (ECB), in line with other sporting bodies, issued a statement following the Government announcement on Monday afternoon about the need for ‘everyone to avoid gatherings with friends and family, as well as large gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres’ Given that the instruction is for certain people to self-isolate for a period of 12 weeks, the chances of the league season beginning in seven weeks’ time looks to be very much in doubt. Keep up to date with all things Devon Cricket at www.deconcricket.co.uk