Advanced search

Cricket season start under threat from the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:14 18 March 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

With the coronavirus bringing all the current sport to a grinding halt there are concerns that the 2020 cricket season will not start on time – if at all.

Locally, many clubs are just a couple of weeks away from beginning their pre-season build-up and some are already attending regular indoor nets.

Kilmington CC have announced that they have cancelled their pre-season indoor nets and the start of the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League, due to get underway on May 2 and then run for 18 weeks.

The English Cricket Board (ECB), in line with other sporting bodies, issued a statement following the Government announcement on Monday afternoon about the need for ‘everyone to avoid gatherings with friends and family, as well as large gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres’ Given that the instruction is for certain people to self-isolate for a period of 12 weeks, the chances of the league season beginning in seven weeks’ time looks to be very much in doubt. Keep up to date with all things Devon Cricket at www.deconcricket.co.uk

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton golfers finally get onto the course and it’s Eclectic success for Ian Guy

Golf club and ball

Cricket season start under threat from the coronavirus crisis

Picture: Thinkstock

East Devon rowing ace nets silver success at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Edward Fuller and rowing partner Ollie Wickham having just won J16 2x British Championship Nottingham 2019. Picture: Contributed

AVRs escape the Wych Woods night run

Shirley Salter, Mark Day and Sam Summers (L to R) at Wych Woods. Picture: AVR

Axe Cliff father-and-son pairing make progress in the Daily Mail Foursomes

Richard (right) and Harvey Gibbons, the father-and-son Axe Cliff pairing after their win in the Daily Mail Foursomes first round tie against a strong pairing from Woodbury. Picture: PHIL HELLIER
Drive 24